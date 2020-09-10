18-year-old Alleges Resident of Gurugram's Sarhaul Village Raped Her on Pretext of Marriage

An 18-year-old student of a private university has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a resident of Gurugram's Sarhaul village on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

According to the victim's statement, she came in contact with the youth around two years ago. The accused met her at several locations here.

The girl hails from Delhi and is a student of BA first year in a private university.

"Our friendship soon turned into an affair and we started meeting frequently. In July 2020, he took me to a hotel located on MG road, where he established a physical relationship with me and repeated the act on multiple occasions," the victim alleged in her complaint.

The girl claimed that the youth promised to marry her and had even taken money from her on that pretext.

However, feeling that the youth was in no mood to keep his promise, the girl approached the Gurugram police on Wednesday and filed a complaint of rape against him.

The girl's statement was recorded by the police and she was sent for a medical test to confirm sexual assault.

"A case of rape under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Pocso Act has been registered at Sector-29 police station. Further probe into the matter is underway. We are ascertaining more information about the accused," said, Subhash Boken spokesman of the Gurugram police.