18-year-old Boy Jumps Off School Building After Principal, Teachers Force Girl to Tie Rakhi

A 18-year-old student was critically injured when he tried to commit suicide by jumping off his school building on being allegedly forced by his teachers to get a Rakhi tied on his wrist by a girl, police said here on Tuesday."Principal and other teachers of a private school here on Monday called Dilip Kumar Saha and his girlfriend along with their parents. They then asked the girl to tie Rakhi to Dilip and both of them refused to do so. Subsequently, Dilip went to the second floor of the school building and jumped from there," a police official said.Dilip was taken to the hospital where his condition continues to be critical, he said.A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.Police have started an investigation after the school authorities filed a complaint.