English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
18-year-old Boy Jumps Off School Building After Principal, Teachers Force Girl to Tie Rakhi
A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Agartala: A 18-year-old student was critically injured when he tried to commit suicide by jumping off his school building on being allegedly forced by his teachers to get a Rakhi tied on his wrist by a girl, police said here on Tuesday.
"Principal and other teachers of a private school here on Monday called Dilip Kumar Saha and his girlfriend along with their parents. They then asked the girl to tie Rakhi to Dilip and both of them refused to do so. Subsequently, Dilip went to the second floor of the school building and jumped from there," a police official said.
Dilip was taken to the hospital where his condition continues to be critical, he said.
A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.
Police have started an investigation after the school authorities filed a complaint.
"Principal and other teachers of a private school here on Monday called Dilip Kumar Saha and his girlfriend along with their parents. They then asked the girl to tie Rakhi to Dilip and both of them refused to do so. Subsequently, Dilip went to the second floor of the school building and jumped from there," a police official said.
Dilip was taken to the hospital where his condition continues to be critical, he said.
A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.
Police have started an investigation after the school authorities filed a complaint.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- Royal Enfield Pays Homage to Indian Armed Forces, Launches New Classic Signals 350 Motorcycle for Rs 1.61 Lakh
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...