18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal
The girl has reportedly suffered 60 percent burns on her body and is fighting for life in the hospital under critical condition.
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Thiruvananthapuram: An 18-year-old girl is battling for life in a private hospital in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta after she was stabbed and set ablaze by a young man in broad daylight in the middle of a busy junction.
The young girl was set ablaze after she outrightly rejected advances of 18-year-old Ajin Reji Mathew who has been having an eye on her since school days.
The girl was rushed to a private Medical College Hospital. She has reportedly suffered 60 percent burns on her body and her condition remains critical. The incident occurred in the busy Chilanka Junction in Thiruvalla.
Ajin Reji Mathew, 18, a native of Kumbanad had supposedly stabbed the girl with a knife before pouring kerosene oil over her. The victim, a B.Sc student from Ayiroor in the district, while on her way to the private institute where she studies, was attacked by the boy without any provocation.
The boy has repeatedly been stalking the girl, but she refused to pay heed. Ajin was later taken into police custody.
