18-year-old Gang-raped, Stabbed by 5 Youths in MP's Indore; Police Say Lack of Evidence

In yet another shocking incident of sexual assault, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped where the accused tried to burn her alive in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Tuesday.

Four-five youths abducted the girl while she was walking home from her tuition classes, the accused allegedly gang-raped the survivor, tried burning her alive after stuffing her into a sack and later they threw her on a railway track near Bhagirathpura railway station, the police officials said.

However, the investigating officers in the case remained sceptical about the charges from the girl over lack of corroborative evidence. The incident happened around 9 pm on Tuesday. The survivor told police that while heading back to her home she met one of her friends named Akshay, who was accompanied by his friend. The boys used sedatives to make her unconscious and took her to Bhagirathpura railway tracks.

Later, the duo was joined by three more youths who were present on the spot already. Despite stiff resistance from the girl, the five youths took turns to rape her. The survivor alleged that she was stabbed by a knife after the sexual assault and later the youths wrapped her in a sack and tried setting her on fire.

Somehow, the girl freed herself and called her fiancée who rushed her to a nearby hospital. The youth told the police that she had received a call from the girl late evening and later found her unconscious condition and with the help of a friend admitted her to a hospital.

Police are ascertaining the accounts of events on the basis of statements of the couple. However, there was a twist in the tale as the man named by the girl Akshay Gupta was recovered at his home and pleaded ignorance about the girl's charges. The police also did not find any sack close to the rail tracks as mentioned by the girl in her statement.

The physicians who treated the survivor at the MY hospital claimed that the knife wound seemed a minor injury and not a deep wound inflicted in a murderous assault.

Indore Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra could not be contacted for comments on the sensational charges levelled by the survivor.