English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18-year-old Girl Burnt Alive in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao
An empty cannister and a bundle of matchsticks were also found on the spot. A case of murder has been registered while sexual assault will be confirmed only after post-mortem report.
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: The charred body of an 18-year-old girl was found in Unnao’s Bara Sagwar on Friday. Police said she was attacked by unidentified miscreants who set her on fire. Sexual assault has not been ruled out.
“It appears to be a murder. The girl had left her home to buy vegetables around 4.30 pm. Her burnt body was recovered in the village. The news of her death spread and her family rushed to the spot. They identified her cycle and slippers,” said Sujit Pandey, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow.
An empty cannister and a bundle of matchsticks were also found on the spot. A case of murder has been registered while sexual assault will be confirmed only after post-mortem report, a senior officer said.
However, the police still have no clue about the attackers. Also, the circumstances under which the girl was burnt could not be established yet.
As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 per cent of total crimes reported in the country in 2016. UP reported 14.5 per cent (49,262 out of 3,38,954 cases) of total cases of crimes against women.
Also Watch
“It appears to be a murder. The girl had left her home to buy vegetables around 4.30 pm. Her burnt body was recovered in the village. The news of her death spread and her family rushed to the spot. They identified her cycle and slippers,” said Sujit Pandey, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow.
An empty cannister and a bundle of matchsticks were also found on the spot. A case of murder has been registered while sexual assault will be confirmed only after post-mortem report, a senior officer said.
However, the police still have no clue about the attackers. Also, the circumstances under which the girl was burnt could not be established yet.
As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 per cent of total crimes reported in the country in 2016. UP reported 14.5 per cent (49,262 out of 3,38,954 cases) of total cases of crimes against women.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes