18-year-old Girl Burnt Alive in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The charred body of an 18-year-old girl was found in Unnao’s Bara Sagwar on Friday. Police said she was attacked by unidentified miscreants who set her on fire. Sexual assault has not been ruled out.“It appears to be a murder. The girl had left her home to buy vegetables around 4.30 pm. Her burnt body was recovered in the village. The news of her death spread and her family rushed to the spot. They identified her cycle and slippers,” said Sujit Pandey, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow.An empty cannister and a bundle of matchsticks were also found on the spot. A case of murder has been registered while sexual assault will be confirmed only after post-mortem report, a senior officer said.However, the police still have no clue about the attackers. Also, the circumstances under which the girl was burnt could not be established yet.As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 per cent of total crimes reported in the country in 2016. UP reported 14.5 per cent (49,262 out of 3,38,954 cases) of total cases of crimes against women.