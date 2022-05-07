18-year-old Girl Shoots Video of Father Raping Her, Police Arrests Man After Video Gets Viral

A 50-year-old man has been arrested from Samastipur in Bihar after a video of him allegedly raping his daughter went viral on social media.

The man, a teacher and resident of Rosera in Samastipur, is accused of raping and threatening his 18-year-old daughter.

The allegations against the father was made by the daughter, who shot a video of the assault using a hidden camera to expose him.

The police has questioned the father and initiated an investigation to find if there were other accused in the case.

According to Rosera subdivision DSP Sahiyar Akhtar, the police registered an FIR based on the daughter’s complaint and arrested the accused father after they came to know about the video.

“Police have arrested the father who was seen assaulting [the victim] in the viral video. Legal action is being taken…and other accused are being ascertained based on the statement. Raids are also being conducted," DSP Sahiyar Akhtar reportedly said.

It is also being said that the victim’s mother didn’t object to the assault and that her maternal uncle used to pressure her to remain quiet over the incident.

