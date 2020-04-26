Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

18-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death by Stalker in UP's Firozabad

The accused, Pawan allegedly tried to sexually assault and killed her on Friday after she resisted and threatened to inform her parents.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
18-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death by Stalker in UP's Firozabad
Representative image.

Firozabad: An 18-year-old girl was strangulated to death by a youth who was allegedly stalking her for quite some time.

According to the Jasrana circle officer Baldev Singh Khaneda, the girl, an under-graduate student, was returning home after handing over dinner to her family members who were harvesting wheat crop on Friday night, when she was intercepted by Pawan (25).

He allegedly tried to force himself on her but she resisted and threatened to inform her parents. Pawan then strangled her to death and fled.

When the girl did not return home till the early hours of Saturday, the local people launched a search for her.

Around the same time, Pawan returned to the site of the crime to hide her body and was caught by the villagers.

He was handed over to the police and was booked under IPC section 302 (murder). He has been sent to jail.

