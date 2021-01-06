18-Year-Old Held for Trying to Film Woman inside Eatery's Toilet in Suburb of Pune

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to take a video of a woman on his phone inside the restroom of an eatery in a suburb of Pune, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused, who is a waiter at the eatery in Baner area, tried to film a video of the victim from the gap on the roof of the restroom on Monday.

On noticing this, the victim immediately raised an alarm, prompting the accused flee the scene, an official from Chatushringi police station said. An offence was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was subsequently nabbed, he added.