18-Year-old Held With Live Bullets at Seelampur Metro Station in New Delhi

New Delhi: A young man was apprehended at a metro station here for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his bag, a senior CISF officer said Wednesday.

Shahid Ali (18) of Farukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Seelampur metro station on Tuesday after the baggage scanner detected the bullets, he said.

There were two live bullets of 8 mm calibre in his bag, the officer said, adding that he was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in Delhi Metro is banned. ​