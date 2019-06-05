Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

18-Year-old Held With Live Bullets at Seelampur Metro Station in New Delhi

There were two live bullets of 8 mm calibre in the teenager's bag.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
18-Year-old Held With Live Bullets at Seelampur Metro Station in New Delhi
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...

New Delhi: A young man was apprehended at a metro station here for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his bag, a senior CISF officer said Wednesday.

Shahid Ali (18) of Farukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Seelampur metro station on Tuesday after the baggage scanner detected the bullets, he said.

There were two live bullets of 8 mm calibre in his bag, the officer said, adding that he was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in Delhi Metro is banned. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram