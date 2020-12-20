News18 Logo

18-Year-Old Killed in Accidental Firing at Sister's Pre-wedding Function in Delhi

Representational image.

During investigation, it was found that Shahzeb and his relatives were dancing on the street during his sister's pre-wedding function on Saturday late night when he tried to take out a pistol from his pocket.

An 18-year-old man died after he accidently fired a bullet in his thigh at his sister's pre-wedding function in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Sunday. Shahzeb, a resident of Maujpur, was taken to a nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to RML hospital, where he died, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that Shahzeb and his relatives were dancing on the street during his sister's pre-wedding function on Saturday late night when he tried to take out a pistol from his pocket. He accidentally fired, injuring his left thigh, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Jafrabad police station and an investigation is on, they added.


