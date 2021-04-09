18-year-old Man Beaten to Death in UP's Firozabad Over Petty Quarrel

An 18-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people over a petty dispute near the Santi Talkies crossing in Dakshin area here, police said on Friday. The victim, Jabbar, had a dispute with some people at a juice stall around 11 pm on Thursday after which five of them beat him up badly, Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was attacked with a sharp weapon and rods, due to which he died before even reaching a hospital. Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

A probe is underway, and three people have been detained so far, they added.

