18-year-old MP Girl’s Body Found on Beach in Puri, Family Demands CBI Probe

Two days after an 18-year-old girl’s body was found on a beach in Puri, Odisha, her family on Monday demanded a CBI probe, alleging that she was kidnapped and killed after acid was poured on her.

The girl, identified as Radhika Kushuwa, was a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and was found lying face down in her undergarments with severe injuries on her body on November 26. She had reportedly been visiting Puri with her parents and brother and they were staying at a hotel there.

She went missing on November 23 when she gone out to pick up her clothes. When she did not return, her family began searching for her.

Her body was recovered by the police on November 26. Her father Prahlad Kushuwa identified her from her earring, gold nose pin, the red ribbon on her hand, and a black ribbon on her ankle.

He alleged that she was kidnapped and killed using acid. He also raised questions over the postmortem being conducted before the family’s arrival. “We demand a CBI probe into our daughter’s suspicious death,” he told reporters in Puri.

