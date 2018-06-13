English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
18-year-old Pune Youth Hacked to Death in Moving Bus Over Molestation Complaint
The accused had allegedly circulated photos and personal information of the deceased’s sister on social media.
Image for representation.
Pune: An 18-year-old youth was hacked to death in a moving bus near Dawadi village in Khed tehsil, allegedly by a man against whom he had lodged a complaint for molesting his sister, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the accused has been arrested, police said.
The accused had allegedly circulated photos and personal information of the deceased’s sister on social media, a senior police officer with the local crime branch said.
“The family of a girl had recently registered a case of molestation against the suspect, who is their relative, for allegedly posting her pictures along with some obscene content on a social networking site,” the officer said.
According to him, the accused was angry and wanted to take revenge.
“On Tuesday morning, the deceased boarded the bus at
Dawadi bus stand. The suspect was already inside the bus. As the vehicle started moving, the suspect came from behind and started attacking the deceased with a sharp weapon.
“The sudden act left fellow passengers shocked, who started screaming, which prompted the driver to stop the bus,” he said.
As soon as the bus halted, the suspect escaped but was later arrested.
