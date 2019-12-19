Take the pledge to vote

18-year-old Rape Victim from Fatehpur Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Kanpur Hospital

The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
18-year-old Rape Victim from Fatehpur Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Kanpur Hospital
Illustration by Mir Suhail.

Kanpur (UP) The 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur who was allegedly raped and set ablaze died on Thursday in a Kanpur hospital after battling for life for almost 120 hours, officials said.

"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," Head of the department (surgery) at the hospital, Sanjay Kala said.

The body has been sent to mortuary for autopsy.

The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction. She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said.

"She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he added.

