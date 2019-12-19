18-year-old Rape Victim from Fatehpur Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Kanpur Hospital
The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Kanpur (UP) The 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur who was allegedly raped and set ablaze died on Thursday in a Kanpur hospital after battling for life for almost 120 hours, officials said.
"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," Head of the department (surgery) at the hospital, Sanjay Kala said.
The body has been sent to mortuary for autopsy.
The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction. She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said.
"She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Priyanka Chopra Condemns Violence in Her Note Addressing Anti-CAA Student Protests
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- India Breaks China's Record in Non-stop Karaoke Singing Marathon
- Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan