18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in West Delhi After Scuffle Between Families; Three Arrested

New Delhi: Three people were arrested on Monday after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in a scuffle between two families in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Riyaz Ansari, a resident of Keshopur village in Vikaspuri. The incident took place on Sunday night when he had come to visit his maternal uncle, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Shiv Kumar (22), Rekha (27) and Sarvesh (50), they added. Police received information about the incident on Monday. The victim was stabbed in his neck by accused Rahul, officials said.

"After the incident, Ansari was rushed to the Park Hospital by his brother where he was declared brought dead. Both the accused and the victim's family live in the same building in Vikaspuri," Monika Bharadwaj, Depury Commissioner of Police (West), said.

A fight broke out between the members of the two families after Nek Mohammad, the victim's uncle, slapped Karan, son of accused Sarvesh. While, a family member of the victim alleged that Karan had passed vulgar comments at Ansari's sister, police said the fight amongst the neighbours was over a petty issue.

Ansari was trying to intervene and stop the scuffle when Rahul pulled out a knife and stabbed him, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused and his family members under IPC sections 302, 452 and 34, they said, adding that Rahul, Jitu, another person, also named Rahul, and Dalip are on the run.

