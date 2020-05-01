Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

18-year-old Woman Gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, Three Minors Among 5 Held

Seven persons sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh and two of the accused are absconding.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Image for representation.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven persons, including three minors, when she was returning to her village near here in Madhya Pradesh with her brother, police said on Thursday.

The accused threw the victim's brother in a well before committing the crime on the intervening night of April 29-30, they said.

The police have taken five accused, including the three minors, into custody while two are absconding, an official said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajendra Dhurve informed the woman was returning on a motorbike with her 21-year-old brother on Wednesday night to their village.

The seven accused intercepted the motorbike and threw the woman's brother in a well at around 8.30 pm, he said.

The accused took turns to sexually assault the woman till 2 am on Thursday, he said.

After being freed by the accused, the woman took out her brother from the well and reached the village in the morning, Dhurve said.

They later filed a police complaint, he said.

Two of the accused, identified as Shubham Bele (22) and Sandeep Khatiya (23), and three minors were taken into custody, he said.

The other two accused, identified as Lokesh Soni (22), a resident of Nemawar (Dewas district), and a local resident, Pawan Bele (24), are absconding, the police officer said.

Dhurve said the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder).

