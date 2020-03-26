180 Foreign Returnees Home Quarantined in Maharashtra's Amravati District After Testing COVID-19 Negative
Swab reports of 180 persons with a history of foreign travel came out negative, following which they have been kept under home quarantine, he added.\
A man shows his hand which was stamped by airport authorities as he was advised for home quarantine after he arrived from overseas, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears. (Reuters)
At least 180 persons, with travel history abroad, have been put under home quarantine, after they tested negative for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Thursday.
As many 1,494 people from the district have been screened so far, of which throat swabs of 73 persons were taken, 62 tested negative, while samples of seven were rejected and test reports of four were awaited, the official from the district administration said.
Swab reports of 180 persons with a history of foreign travel came out negative, following which they have been kept under home quarantine, he added.
Meanwhile, the administration has opened coronavirus control cells at all 14 talukas in the district and appointed taluka health officers as nodal officers.
Amravati's Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur met manufacturers, distributors and sellers of essential commodities to hear their grievances.
She urged service providers to not indulge in black marketeering.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram
- Rajasthan Doctors Singing 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' During Lockdown is All the Positivity We Need
- Egyptian Pyramids Fumigated to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home
- Hantavirus Kills One in China: Here's Why You Should NOT Panic About it