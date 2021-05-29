1,800 Ventilators Received from Centre Under PM Cares Fund Lying Unused in Karnataka

As Karnataka hospitals grapple with shortage of ventilators and oxygen amid Coronavirus, 1,800 ventilators received from the Centre are lying unused, according to reports. Out of the 3,200 ventilators granted under the PM Cares Fund last year to the Covid-hit state, only 1,400 have been used so far.

A report in The Times of India quoted health department officials as saying that around 2,000 ventilators were received after the first wave and the remaining number were sent during the second wave.

The report said that only 150 were used till the second wave hit the state this year. The remaining 1,400 ventilators were distributed among the hospitals only in past few months.

The remaining 1,800 ventilators were lying idle in hospitals due to shortage of skilled staff, including technicians, doctors, anaestheticians and nurses, to operate them. Some others are dysfunctional due to technical defects.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the four lakh mark, as the state on Friday reported 22,823 new cases and 401 deaths, the health department said. While the total number of COVID infections so far stands at 25,46,821, the toll is 27,806.

The total number of active cases is now 3,72,373. The day also saw 52,253 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

