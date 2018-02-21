18,000 PNB Employees Transferred After scam, Claims National Organisation of Bank Workers

National Organisation of Bank Workers, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that 18,000 Punjab National Bank (PNB) employees were transferred after the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) issued directives to public sector banks to transfer senior bank officers who have served at the same post for three years and clerical staff who have been at the same post for five years in the same branch.“Punjab National Bank alone after CVC’s orders has transferred 18,000 employees in the bank. The bank officials are disturbed,” said the organisation in a statement.Official spokesperson of PNB said, "We are not aware of this. We do not have any information."CVC, which looks at preventing corruption at government owned companies, banks and regulatory bodies, issued a guidance note to all PSU lenders on Monday. Earlier, PNB suspended 18 people, including general manager-level officers, in connection with their suspected role in the fraud.Extending the scope of investigation to pre-NDA government period, CBI arrested former General Manager (GM) of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Rajesh Jindal on Tuesday night. Jindal was the branch head at PNB bank at Brady House in Mumbai from August 2009 to May 2011.The CBI FIR had said that the entire Rs 11,300 crore PNB scam took place between 2017 and 2018. The four Punjab National Bank officials who have been questioned so far, are also those who served during the NDA regime.If the scam originated in 2011, the quantum of fraudulent transactions would be over and above Rs 11,300 crore. PNB has also confirmed that rollovers from 2011 have not been added in the total liability.Ending his silence on the scam, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the state will chase down whosoever cheats the banking system.