1,814 Fresh Cases Take UP's COVID-19 Tally To 4,72,077; Death Toll Rises To 6,902

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh registered 1,814 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally in the state to 4,72,077 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 6,902 with 21 more people succumbing to the disease during the same period, officials said. The number of people who have recovered and got discharged from hospitals has gone up to 4,38,521, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 92.89 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.46 per cent, he said, adding the number of active cases have been declining for the past 39 days. According to a health department bulletin, the number of active cases in the state was to 26,654.

Lucknow reported five deaths in a day, while Varanasi, Meerut and Pratapgarh reported two fatalities each. As many as 257 fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, 120 from Gautambudh Nagar, 117 from Varanasi and 100 from Prayagraj among others, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, over 1.12 lakh tests for the detection of COVID-19 were done taking the total number of tests carried out so far in the state to over 1.41 crore, Prasad said. Making an appeal to the people to continue taking all necessary precautions against coronavirus, he said it was important to ensure that there is no second wave as is being seen in many countries.

