Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

184 Hit by Dengue Admitted in Coimbatore Govt Hospital as Tamil Nadu Sees Rise in Cases

As many as 184 patients have been undergoing treatment for flu-like dengue, viral fever, and malaria at the Hospital, which has created a panic-like situation among the people.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
184 Hit by Dengue Admitted in Coimbatore Govt Hospital as Tamil Nadu Sees Rise in Cases
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard as medical staff prepare isolated casualty ward inside a hospital in Kochi. (Image for representation: Reuters)

The onset of southwest monsoon has seen a widespread rise in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue in Tamil Nadu. In face of the crisis, the government hospitals have come up with special wards to treat mosquito-borne diseases and flu.

The number of in-patients affected by the flu in Coimbatore Government Hospital, has been increasing day by day. As many as 184 patients have been undergoing treatment for flu-like dengue, viral fever, and malaria at the Hospital, which has created a panic-like situation among the people.

Besides, the number of affected people admitted in private hospitals has not yet been taken stock of by the government.

Apart from Coimbatore, five people in Kanyakumari, 14 in Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, four in Aruppukottai, three in Thanjavur and two each in Trichy and Karur have been identified to be affected with dengue and are currently undergoing treatment at State-owned hospitals.

Thoothukudi Government College and Hospital, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said about 10 percent of the patients consulting for fever at government hospitals have dengue symptoms. He further added that the monsoon season will be challenging but they are ready to face any situation and people should not worry.

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman near Tiruttani succumbed to when treatment failed to cure her. Her relatives said she was suffering from dengue. Identified as Sangeetha from Arungulam village, she was admitted to Tiruttani Government Hospital last week but was then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as the fever intensified.

Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Director, K Kolandaswamy said that around 3,000 cases of the fever have been reported in the state from early this year and that special teams have been deployed to undertake fogging activity, destruct Aedes mosquito species and identify breeding areas for relevant action to be taken against them. He further said that while the incidences are less in comparison with the previous year data, suspected dengue cases are more in border districts like Dharmapuri and Chennai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram