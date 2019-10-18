184 Hit by Dengue Admitted in Coimbatore Govt Hospital as Tamil Nadu Sees Rise in Cases

The onset of southwest monsoon has seen a widespread rise in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue in Tamil Nadu. In face of the crisis, the government hospitals have come up with special wards to treat mosquito-borne diseases and flu.

The number of in-patients affected by the flu in Coimbatore Government Hospital, has been increasing day by day. As many as 184 patients have been undergoing treatment for flu-like dengue, viral fever, and malaria at the Hospital, which has created a panic-like situation among the people.

Besides, the number of affected people admitted in private hospitals has not yet been taken stock of by the government.

Apart from Coimbatore, five people in Kanyakumari, 14 in Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, four in Aruppukottai, three in Thanjavur and two each in Trichy and Karur have been identified to be affected with dengue and are currently undergoing treatment at State-owned hospitals.

Thoothukudi Government College and Hospital, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said about 10 percent of the patients consulting for fever at government hospitals have dengue symptoms. He further added that the monsoon season will be challenging but they are ready to face any situation and people should not worry.

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman near Tiruttani succumbed to when treatment failed to cure her. Her relatives said she was suffering from dengue. Identified as Sangeetha from Arungulam village, she was admitted to Tiruttani Government Hospital last week but was then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as the fever intensified.

Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Director, K Kolandaswamy said that around 3,000 cases of the fever have been reported in the state from early this year and that special teams have been deployed to undertake fogging activity, destruct Aedes mosquito species and identify breeding areas for relevant action to be taken against them. He further said that while the incidences are less in comparison with the previous year data, suspected dengue cases are more in border districts like Dharmapuri and Chennai.

