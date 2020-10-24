1,852 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Rajasthan's Tally To 1,84,422

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 1,852 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 1,84,422, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,826, according to a health department bulletin. Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 345, followed by 209 in Jodhpur, 202 in Bikaner, 186 in Sri Ganganagar, 117 in Sikar, 100 in Ajmer, 99 in Alwar, among other districts, the bulletin said.

Jaipur also has the highest death toll so far at 361, followed by 176 in Jodhpur, 134 in Bikaner, 134 in Ajmer, 115 in Kota, 92 in Bharatpur, 74 in Pali,66 in Udaipur, 56 in Nagaur, 53 in Alwar, 51 in Sikar, 33 in Barmer and 28 in Dholpur, 27 in Rajsamand and 26 each in Banswara and Baran, it said. Of the total number of cases in the state, 17,100 are under treatment, while 1,65,496 have been discharged, the bulletin stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor