1,859 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Take Tally to Over 44K; Death Toll Climbs to 1,837: Bulletin

The death from COVID-19 in the city mounted to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the national capital to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 1,400 on Monday. Ninety-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department bulletin said.

However, the bulletin also said the cumulative figure included all pending deaths reported to and audited by the Death Audit Committee.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in the city. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has climbed to 1,837, and the total number of cases mounted to 44,688.