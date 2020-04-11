187 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra; Total Count at 1,761 with Death Toll at 17
Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1146 are in Mumbai and 228 from Pune. Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments.
Representative image. (Reuters)
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 1,761 on Saturday with 187 new patients being detected.
A state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai.
With this the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 127.
Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune.
Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease.
Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.
As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far.
As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
At present 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Shares Quarantine Mood Pics, Zooms In On Her Face To Show Mosquito Bite Mark
- 'Ron Weasley a Dad?': Harry Potter Fans Feel Aged as Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy
- Is That a Pancake or an Omelette? Katrina Kaif Has No Clue What She Has Made
- Top 10 Most Expensive Cars Sold in India: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Rolls-Royce Phantom and More
- Coronavirus Lockdown Impact: Delhi Airport Evaluates Consolidation of Its Terminals