19.4 Pc Drop In Hepatitis-B Birth Doses, 31 Pc Drop In Vaccination Sessions In April-June

New Delhi: There has been an over 19 per cent drop in Hepatitis-B doses administered at birth and 31 per cent drop in vaccination sessions in health facilities and outreach sessions from April to June this year as compared to the same period last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informedon Friday. During the same months this year, there has been a drop of 23.9 per cent in institutional deliveries in the country in comparison to the same duration in 2019 as per the Health Management Information System (HMIS),Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey saidin a written reply in the Lok Sabha. As per the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) portal, a total of 10,96,048 antenatal checkups have been conducted from March to August this year.

“There has been 19.4 per cent drop in Hepatitis-B birth doses administered and 31 per cent drop in vaccination sessions held in health facility and outreach sessions from April to June ’20 as compared to same period last year as per Health Management Information System (HMIS), in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Choubey said. Giving details of restoration of vaccination drives in containment zones, Choubey saidimmunization services are being provided to beneficiaries who reach the immunization session sites in containment zones with measures to prevent COVID-19 spread like physical distancing, use of mask, hand sanitizer etc.

Appropriate communication material has been developed and shared with the states and UTs for addressing vaccine hesitancy and strengthening routine immunization with due precautions during the pandemic. Supply chain of vaccines and other logistics has been ensured during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Further, sub-national Pulse Polio Immunization activities have been allowed in containment zones with measures to prevent coronavirus infection spread, he said. Elaborating on the steps to address disruption in routine child and adult immunisation activities due to COVID-19, Choubey said toensure universal immunization states and UTs have been provided with a series of guidelines for delivering immunization services as well as Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services in the midst of the pandemic. The same has also been reiterated in video conferences with the states and UTs. Guidelines are also uploaded on the Ministry of Health website for wider dissemination.

He further said regular reviews are being held with the states and UTs to discuss challenges being faced during the pandemic and the necessary measures taken to ensure immunization services. Choubey further clarified there is no shortage of vaccines in the country.

Appropriate communication material has been developed and shared with the states and UTs for addressing vaccine hesitancy and strengthening routine immunization during COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said. As per HMIS, 58,14,588 children were fully immunized from April-June 2019, whereas during the same period in 2020, 44,13,896 children were fully immunized.

On whether the Government has formulated a policy to track and trace individuals that may have missed their regular shots due to COVID-19, Choubey said, “Yes, due list is prepared after each immunization session to track and trace individuals who have missed their regular vaccine including individuals who have missed vaccination due to COVID-19 pandemic.” .

