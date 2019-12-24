19 Devotees Die of Cardiac Arrest While Trekking to Sabarimala During Ongoing Pilgrimage Season

Sabarimala (Kerala): As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season, which began in mid-November, according to authorities.

Of the 19, 15 passed away at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa temple, while four died at the government medical college, Kottayam, a statement from the Tranvacore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, said here.

A 61-year-old devotee from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, identified as Rajendran V, was the last one in the list, it said. He had suffered a heart attack at Appachimedu near the shrine recently, it said.

Of the total of 30,157 medical cases reported at the 15 medical centres from Pamba to Sannidhanam (the temple premises), 414 were emergency cases, the statement added. Meanwhile, the shrine is witnessing a heavy rush as the first leg of the over two-month-long pilgrim seasons is about to conclude with the auspicious mandala puja on December 27.

