19 FIRs Filed in Hathras Rape Incident Allege Social Media Posts, On-air Remarks 'Trying to Manipulate Case'

Nineteen different FIRs have been filed in connection with the Hathras rape case. The cases relate to either social media posts or comments on television channels, which have been seen as an "attempt to manipulate the incident". Some even state that the family is being put under pressure that lead to contradictory statements.

"There was a criminal conspiracy in backdrop of Hathras incident to defame state government and create social unrest. Family was manipulated to take a position against the government, after it had a dialogue with the CM. Certain pictures project Yogi in bad light were aired on a TV channel. Some social media posts were with intent to spread caste hatred and incite unrest," an FIR stated.

The 19 FIRs include the main report that was filed on Sunday by police in Hathras against unidentified persons.

The Hathras Police have lodged an FIR against "unknown" persons for alleged attempt to trigger caste-based conflict and invoked serious charges, including sedition.

The development comes amid an undying controversy over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after she was allegedly gangraped, and continuous protests and visits to her village by political leaders and activists.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Chandpa police station on Sunday afternoon and names unknown as accused, according to police officials. The FIR mentions 19 charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IPC sections include 124A (sedition), 505 (intending to cause public alarm and inducing someone to commit offence against state or public tranquility), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

The police have also invoked section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, according to the FIR. The UP government's statements and facts related to the Hathras incident are being forged, manipulated and circulated through social media. Misleading content is being shared with forged logos of media houses, a police officer said.