19, Including Four Bangladeshis, Convicted in 2014 Burdwan Blast Case
Two people were killed when an improvised explosive device, that they were making, went off in the busy Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan district on October 2, 2014.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: A special NIA court has convicted 19 people, including four Bangladeshi citizens, in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, officials said on Wednesday. All these convicts have confessed to their crimes before the court, they said.
Two people were killed when an improvised explosive device, that they were making, went off in the busy Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan district on October 2, 2014. The house was taken on rent by the banned Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB) and masked it as a burqa stitching factory, officials said.
"The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh," the NIA said in a statement.
A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during investigation, it said. The probe agency spokesperson said that presently, 30 arrested charge sheeted accused persons are in judicial custody of the Special Court for NIA cases at Kolkata.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Alexa With a Display Makes For a Cool Smart Assistant
- Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85