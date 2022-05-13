19 Indian Railway Officers Terminated Due to Slow Pace of Work

After a periodic review, nineteen officers, including three of the central railway and one western railway, were terminated by Indian railways on Wednesday. In a recent meeting, Ashvini Viashnav expressed his disappointment over the slow pace of work on some important projects.

Officers, who were given a compulsory retirement, include four officers each from electrical and signalling services, three each from medical and civil services and two from personnel. According to reports, one each from stores, traffic and mechanical were also removed.

This move is a part of the government’s initiative to eliminate non-performers. According to a senior railway officer, the 19 officers had adverse vigilance reports. Reportedly, this officer also said that under this rule, a government employee will be forced to retire. This will follow after they have been served a minimum of three months’ notice or pay for a similar time, a senior officer said. Among these 19 officers, 10 were Senior Administrative Grade officers. These officers are also called Joint Secretary Officers.

The senior officer said that incompetent employees were suspended under section 56(J)/(I), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services(CCS) Pension Rules, 1972.

Apart from these 19 officers, 77 employees have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme since Ashvini Vaishnav took charge of the ministry. According to reports, Ashvini Vaishnav has maintained quite a strict attitude in terms of work since he took the ministerial charge. The Railway Minister has repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for employees not performing and are corrupt.

According to reports, a senior officer said that performance pressure has increased and the minister is setting tough targets. This officer said that a lot of people are under the radar for not performing up to the mark. According to this officer, many have also taken VRS after finding themselves not fit for the current situation.

Talking about VRS, employees are paid a salary equivalent to two months’ pay for every year of service built. In the case of compulsory retirement, this benefit is not available.

