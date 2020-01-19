Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

19 Indians Kidnapped by Pirates near Nigerian Coast Released, One Died in Captivity

Twenty Indian crew members were kidnapped from the vessel MT Duke in the high seas off the western coast of Africa on December 15.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
19 Indians Kidnapped by Pirates near Nigerian Coast Released, One Died in Captivity
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Abuja: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity, according to the Indian mission here.

Twenty Indian crew members were kidnapped from the vessel MT Duke in the high seas off the western coast of Africa on December 15.

The High Commission of India in Abuja on Sunday tweeted that 19 Indian nationals were released on Saturday while one died in the captivity of the pirates in "adverse conditions".

India thanked the Nigerian authorities for their assistance in the release of the abducted Indians.

"Indian Govt and Mission gave highest priority and worked with @NigeriaGov on release of 20 Indian seafarers kidnapped on 15 Dec from MV Duke. 19 were released yesterday. One sadly died in captivity in adverse conditions. Our deepest condolences. Mission assiting in speedy return," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

The Indian mission in Abuja had taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities and also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram