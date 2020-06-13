INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

19 Members of Family in Telangana Test Positive for Coronavirus

Road maintenance workers work during a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Telangana. (AP)

Road maintenance workers work during a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Telangana. (AP)

Shanti Nagar colony, where the family lives, has been declared a red zone.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 10:57 PM IST
Share this:

Nineteen members of a family in Sangareddy district have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said here on Saturday. They said a 55-year-old woman in Zaherabad was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier this week with multiple health problems.

Her swabs were collected for coronavirus tests on June 9, but she died the same day.

The woman was buried in the town on June 10 with 25 relatives attending the funeral.

Meanwhile her samples tested positive on June 10, following which all the relatives were put in isolation at the

government hospital here and their swabs were sent to Hyderabad for COVID-19 tests. Nineteen of the family tested positive on Friday and reports of six others are awaited, the officials said.

Shanti Nagar colony, the area where the woman and her relatives lived, has been declared a red zone, officials said.

Share this:
Next Story