Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

19 More Staffers of Delhi Govt Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19, Total Cases at Facility Reach 59

Till Saturday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 40. According to a senior official, 68 more samples are to be tested.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
19 More Staffers of Delhi Govt Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19, Total Cases at Facility Reach 59
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Nineteen more staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 59, officials said.

Till Saturday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 40. According to a senior official, 68 more samples are to be tested.

"The critically ill patients will remain in the hospital. The hospital management will take care of them," North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said.

The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital.

"All the staff members are being screened for novel coronavirus. The hospital is being sanitised," the senior official said.

"The hospital will be shut for new patients for the next three days," he said. Eleven doctors out of the 59 patients have tested positive so far.

The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22, he said. Meanwhile, a staff member of Batra Hospital in south Delhi has also tested positive for COVID-19. She was working in the pharmacy of the hospital.

"Four family members are high-risk contacts and one shopkeeper is a low-risk contact. We are putting high-risk contacts under institutional quarantine and low-risk contact under home quarantine. Testing for high-risk has been done and the report is awaited," a hospital official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres