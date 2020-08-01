19 Senior Citizens With Disabilities Beaten Up, Held Captive in Unsanitary Old Age Home in Delhi

Nineteen senior citizens with disabilities were found in an insanitary and pitiful condition in an old age home here, and were rescued by Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

The minister and the DCW chief carried out a surprise inspection at the old age home, run by an NGO, in Nangloi on Friday after getting information on their plight.

The senior citizens were found confined in a small room and alleged that they were held captive and beaten up.

No social distancing was maintained in the room. The toilets were found to be stinking, along with the room. All the senior citizens will now be shifted to some other place.

Gautam has ordered immediate action in the matter.