19-Year-Old Arrested for False Report of Child Lifting in Noida
On August 28, the Noida Police had arrested a man from Wajidpur village for allegedly spreading rumour about lifting of three children by some car-borne men in Sector 135.
Image for representation.
Noida: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for reporting a false case of child lifting in a village here, police said.
Accused Aneesh Singh, who runs a grocery store in Hoshiarpur village in Sector 51, had made the call on Uttar Pradesh police's 100 emergency number around 10 am, an official said. "When the PRV (police response vehicle) reached the village, it turned out that the report was false. The woman Singh had accused of lifting a child is mentally challenged and was rummaging through a pile of garbage in the village," an official from Sector 49 police station told PTI.
However, the rumour of child lifting had triggered panic in the village, prompting the police to arrest the caller under CrPC section 151, he said. "On preliminary interrogation, Singh told police that he called up on 100 because he thought the woman would lift children. He suspected her to be a child lifter," the policeman said.
The accused has been taken in custody and was being produced in local court, the official said. On August 28, the Noida Police had arrested a man from Wajidpur village for allegedly spreading rumour about lifting of three children by some car-borne men in Sector 135.
Accused Sushil Kumar had even claimed to fellow villagers that he had tried to save the children but was fired upon by the miscreants, the police said. Over the past week, scores of incidents have surfaced across the state in which mobs have thrashed individuals over suspected child lifting.
Alarmed over reports of mob violence, the Uttar Pradesh police has decided to use the stringent National Security Act against those spreading rumours on the issue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup