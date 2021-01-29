19-Year-Old Boy, Minor Killed in UP; Girl's Uncle and Brother Arrested

The bodies of a 19-year-old boy and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree in the Mirganj area in Bareilly. The youth and the girl, 17, were in a relationship, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

On Thursday, the girl's family members found them talking to each other at a secluded place and in a fit of rage killed the duo and hanged their bodies from a tree, he said. On the complaint of the youth's family, an FIR has been lodged against four persons. The girl's uncle and brother have been arrested, Sajwan said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.