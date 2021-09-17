19-Year-Old Boy Murders Elderly Widow, Rapes Dead Body in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

A 19 -year-old boy allegedly murdered a 60-year-old woman and then raped the dead body in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday.

According to Rajasthan Police, a 19-year-old boy attempted to rape a 60-year-old widow late on Thursday night in Dulmana village under Pilibanga police station jurisdiction. When the widow resisted the boy first killed her and then had sex with the dead body.

The 19-year-old accused has been identified as Surendar alias Mandia. A complaint against the accused has been filed for murder and the act of necrophilia, the practice of having sex with dead bodies.

“We have registered an FIR against Mandia under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have arrested the accused,” said a senior police officer of Pilibanga police station.

The police officer added, “The accused after murdering the elderly widow and carrying out an act of necrophilia went to the woman’s brother-in-law and narrated to him how and why he murdered the woman.”

According to the police, the victim’s brother-in-law also claimed that Mandia, a day before the incident, molested the woman and snatched her mobile phone.

“The accused during questioning has confessed his crime,” added the officer.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released early this week states that Rajasthan has recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2020 followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the crime data for 2020 released by the NCRB, a total of 5310 rape cases have been registered in various police stations of the state. However, Rajasthan’s Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather claimed that in 2020 a high number of cases have been registered due to the free FIR registration initiative of the state police.

The state top cop also said that during the investigation they have found that 43 percent of rape cases were false and registered due to personal vendetta.

