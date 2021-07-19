19-Year-Old Dies After Attending Friend’s Birthday Party In Kolkata

A 19-year-old man was found dead at his friend’s house on Saturday in Golf Green area, Kolkata. He was taken to a hospital and was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s mother has accused his friend for her son’s death and has also submitted a police complaint in this regard. Ritesh had gone to celebrate his friend Kaushik Mondal’s birthday. He was at Kaushik’s residence since Friday evening. On Saturday morning, when Kaushik and his family tried to wake Ritesh up, he wasn’t responding. They immediately informed Kaushik’s family and took him to a hospital.

Ritesh was declared dead on arrival by Baghajatin State General Hospital on Saturday.

The police said Ritesh reached Kaushik’s house at 7.45 pm on Friday and was there through the night. On Saturday around 9:30 am when Kaushik did not respond he was rushed to the hospital. As per the police, the cause of Ritesh’s death could be the consumption of excessive alcohol. They have collected the samples of food he ate at Kaushik’s house. The forensic team is looking at other details at the scene of the crime to crack open the case.

Shibani Modak, Ritesh’s mother, has pointed fingers at Kaushik for her teenage son’s death. Rashid Munir Khan, South Suburban Division Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, said a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered at the Golf Green police station. The officer also confirmed that their team was unable to find any external injury marks on the body. However, there were some bloodstains on his nose.

If an individual is sentenced under IPC Section 304 then he or she can be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment for a particular period that can extend to ten years.

