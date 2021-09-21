19-year-old Forest Guard Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Himachal Pradesh

A 19-year-old forest guard aspirant died by suicide at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar. Shimla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kamal Verma confirmed the incident. “The youth’s family was financially weak and he was preparing for the forest guard entrance examination,” added the DSP.

“Santosh Kumar, a first-year student of Rajiv Gandhi Degree College, popularly known as Kotshera College, died by suicide. The reasons behind the act are yet not clear,” added the DSP.

Another police officer posted with Shimla Police district headquarter said that the youth hanged himself from the roof of his rented house at Lower Sanghati under Samarhil police station jurisdiction.

The Shimla Police further said that Santosh was a resident of Balar village in the Kullu district. He, along with his brother, used to stay in Sanghati.

The DSP told the media that no suicide note has been recovered from the incident site. “His body was seized and has been sent for postmortem. We are investigating the incident from all possible angles,” added the police officer.

Another police officer said they have learnt that Santosh returned to Sanghati 15 days ago. “We learnt about the incident only after neighbours called and informed us. His brother told us that he broke into Santosh’s room after the latter did not open the door for breakfast,” added the officer.

Santosh’s brother told the media that on Tuesday morning, he knocked for several minutes. “When he did not open the door, I forced open the room. I was shocked to find him hanging there,” said Santosh’s brother.

According to a recent survey in Himachal Pradesh, men are more prone to die by suicide as compared to women. The survey states that youth are more prone to die by suicide.

