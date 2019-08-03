19-year-old Gangraped in Mumbai on Her Birthday, Suffers Multiple Injuries, Paralysis in Tongue and Leg

Mumbai: A 19-year-old was allegedly gangraped in Mumbai's Chembur area when she was returning home after celebrating her birthday, the Mumbai police said on Friday.

The police registered a case against four unidentified persons for raping the woman on July 7, and registered a 'Zero FIR’ in the case. Her family said she did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying.

After her health deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital in Aurangabad where the doctor revealed that she was raped, reported news agency ANI.

She suffered multiple injuries and her tongue and one the legs got paralysed due to the brutal sexual assault. She is now recovering and her condition is said to be stable.

"While in Aurangabad hospital, my daughter's condition had worsened and the doctors told me that her body is slowly paralysing and she could go in a coma. When I met my daughter in ICCU she was not able to talk and she was not responding properly,” the survivor's father was quoted as saying by DNA.

