19-year-old Girl Dies in Mumbai after 'Drunk' Man Hits Her with Car, Three Held

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drunk man at Chunabhatti here, police said on Saturday.

The mishap occurred at Duavji Keni Road near Swadeshi Mills on Friday evening, police said. The driver and one more person in the car, who were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident, have been arrested along with the owner of the vehicle, an official said.

"The victim, Archana Parthe, was walking towards her home when the vehicle hit her after its driver lost control over it. The woman suffered grievous injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead on arrival," he said.

After the accident, the accused driver- Dhiraj Kadam (28) and Akshay Mahagade (28)- tried to escape from the spot. However, people who had gathered at the site, caught them and handed over to the police.

"We found that both of them were so drunk that they were not even able to walk properly," the official said. The owner of the car, Kunal Gamare (32), was also arrested later, he added.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 34 (common intention) and under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the incident, the victim's family members and locals gathered outside the Chunabhatti police station and held a protest seeking strict action against the accused.

