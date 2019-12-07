19-year-old Girl Dies in Mumbai after 'Drunk' Man Hits Her with Car, Three Held
After the incident, the victim's family members and locals gathered outside the Chunabhatti police station and held a protest seeking strict action against the accused.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drunk man at Chunabhatti here, police said on Saturday.
The mishap occurred at Duavji Keni Road near Swadeshi Mills on Friday evening, police said. The driver and one more person in the car, who were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident, have been arrested along with the owner of the vehicle, an official said.
"The victim, Archana Parthe, was walking towards her home when the vehicle hit her after its driver lost control over it. The woman suffered grievous injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead on arrival," he said.
After the accident, the accused driver- Dhiraj Kadam (28) and Akshay Mahagade (28)- tried to escape from the spot. However, people who had gathered at the site, caught them and handed over to the police.
"We found that both of them were so drunk that they were not even able to walk properly," the official said. The owner of the car, Kunal Gamare (32), was also arrested later, he added.
The accused have been booked under IPC sections 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 34 (common intention) and under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
After the incident, the victim's family members and locals gathered outside the Chunabhatti police station and held a protest seeking strict action against the accused.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Do We Need a Judiciary in Place When We Have Real-life 'Singhams'?
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- 'Black Friday': Italian Newspaper Sparks Race Row With Front Page Headline on Lukaku, Smalling Clash
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report