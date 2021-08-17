19-Year-Old Girl’s Body Found in a Well in Pune

A 19-year-old girl was found dead in suspicious condition in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday evening. According to Pune Police, the girl’s body was found in a well in Ganeshwadi Shivara village under the Manchar police jurisdiction.

Ganeshwadi Shivara villagers suspect the girl might have died in a leopard attack.

The victim has been identified as Shubhangi Sanjay Bhalero. According to police, the victim had gone to switch off the motor-pump around 9:30am but did not return till late afternoon.

The local police further added that the local villagers and her family members searched the area to find her. In the evening the girl’s body was found floating in the well.

“She had broken ligaments and injury marks all over the body,” said a villager.

The villagers suspect the girl was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the fields to operate the motor-pump. “The girl might have jumped into the well to save herself and died of an electric shock or the girl might have fallen into the well when the leopard attacked her and she drowned to death,” said a villager.

However, forest officers have yet not confirmed if the deceased was attacked by a leopard.

The police have seized the body of the girl and sent it for autopsy. “The reasons behind the death of the girl will only be clear after the reports. The postmortem report will also reveal if the injury marks were caused by leopard attack or not,” said a police officer stationed at Manchar police station.

The brother of the deceased talking to the media said that they started searching the area late as they believed she might have gone for her coaching classes. “When she did not return on time, we called her coaching center and they informed us that she had not gone for her classes. We enquired with a few of her friends, when all her known ones failed to answer about whereabouts we started looking for her,” said the victim’s brother.

