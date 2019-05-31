Take the pledge to vote

19-Year-old GoAir Employee Wishes Mother on Birthday, Then Kills Self

The deceased, Manthan Mahendra Chavan, was part of the Mumbai-headquartered budget airline's ground staff at the Nagpur airport, they said.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
19-Year-old GoAir Employee Wishes Mother on Birthday, Then Kills Self
Representative image.
Nagpur: A 19-year-old employee of private carrier GoAir here has allegedly committed suicide, a step he took after wishing his mother on her birthday, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Manthan Mahendra Chavan, was part of the Mumbai-headquartered budget airline's ground staff at the Nagpur airport, they said.

He ended his life Thursday afternoon at residence here after wishing his mother, a policewoman, on her birthday by writing the message on a piece of paper, they said.

According to the police, Chavan, who worked as a trainee ramp officer, hanged himself from an iron rod of a ventilator at his home in Chandramani Nagar under the Ajni
police station area at around 2.45 pm.

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, police sub-inspector (Ajni) Kailash Magar said.

The deceased was on leave as he was down with jaundice for the last nearly two weeks, Magar said, quoting his father. "No suicide note was found at the spot, from where a piece of paper was recovered with the message, `Happy birthday mummy - I am sorry'. It was Manthan's mother's birthday yesterday," he said.

The Ajni police have registered a case of accidental death.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation into the case," the sub-inspector said.

Chavan's mother works with the special branch of the Nagpur police.

Meanwhile, GoAir, in a statement here, said it deeply regrets the death of Chavan, who was working as a trainee ramp officer at the airport for last about nine months.
He was on leave for almost a week, the airline said.

"GoAir is ascertaining facts related to the case and we are extending full cooperation and support to the investigating authorities," said Bakul Gala, VP (corporate
communications & PR), GoAir.

"Our hearts go out to the parents and family members of young Manthan in this hour of grief. We pray that the Almighty gives them courage to overcome this tragedy.

"While nothing can compensate the tragic loss of a young family member, GoAir, on its part, will immediately release his dues and other compensation as per the company
policy," he said.
