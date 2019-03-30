English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-year-old Hit with Stone, Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Rohini
The attackers stabbed Vardaan multiple times with a knife and when he tried to resist, they threw a stone at his head, the police said.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Rohini's Sector-3 area, police said Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Vardaan, a resident of Vijay Vihar area, they said.
According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Friday when Vardaan, along with his friend Vinay, went to Rohini Sector-3 to meet his friend.
On the statement of Vinay, the eyewitness, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered at Rohini South police station, police said.
Vinay stated that when he, along with Vardaan, was standing outside the house of the latter's friend in Sector-3, two unidentified bike-borne men accosted them and started thrashing Vardaan, police said.
Later, they attacked Vardaan multiple times with a knife and when Vinay tried to resist them, they threw a stone at his head and fled the spot, they said.
Vardaan was rushed to Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
Police have initiated the investigation and are working on leads which they have received. Further details are awaited, they added.
