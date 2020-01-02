19-year-old Hyderabad Priest Hooked to PUBG Steals Bicycles; Held
The priest used to quarrel with his mother for lavish needs and had allegedly stolen 31 bicycles, most of them geared ones.
(Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old priest was on Thursday arrested here for allegedly stealing as many as 31 bicycles, police said.
The accused, who learnt the Vedas, worked as a priest in temples and was addicted to playing PUBG game. He used to quarrel with his mother for lavish needs, a press release from the police said.
Over the past few months, he started committing theft of bicycles parked inside houses and apartments to earn money in an easy way, the police said.
The priest had allegedly stolen 31 bicycles, most of them geared ones, they said.
Based on specific information, he was arrested and the stolen bicycles were recovered from him, the police added.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multi-player game which leads to addiction and playing too much of it could lead to mental health issues, it is believed.
