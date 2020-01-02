Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

19-year-old Hyderabad Priest Hooked to PUBG Steals Bicycles; Held

The priest used to quarrel with his mother for lavish needs and had allegedly stolen 31 bicycles, most of them geared ones.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bicycles
(Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old priest was on Thursday arrested here for allegedly stealing as many as 31 bicycles, police said.

The accused, who learnt the Vedas, worked as a priest in temples and was addicted to playing PUBG game. He used to quarrel with his mother for lavish needs, a press release from the police said.

Over the past few months, he started committing theft of bicycles parked inside houses and apartments to earn money in an easy way, the police said.

The priest had allegedly stolen 31 bicycles, most of them geared ones, they said.

Based on specific information, he was arrested and the stolen bicycles were recovered from him, the police added.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multi-player game which leads to addiction and playing too much of it could lead to mental health issues, it is believed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram