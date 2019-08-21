Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

19-year-old in Karnataka Thrashed by Girlfriend's Family for Recording TikTok Videos With Her

The man was identified as Buggappa, a resident of Haligera village of Yadgir district. He was later rushed to hospital and is under treatment. No police complaint has been registered so far.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
19-year-old in Karnataka Thrashed by Girlfriend's Family for Recording TikTok Videos With Her
News18 image.
Loading...

Yadgir: A 19-year-old man hailing from Yadgir district in Karnataka was beaten up black and blue by his girlfriend and her family on Wednesday for allegedly recording TikTok videos with her.

A clip filmed by locals, which has since been doing the rounds on social media, shows the man tied up to a tree and being thrashed by the mob. The girl is seen repeatedly slapping him with her sandals while the man’s mother attempts to stop the mob.

The man was identified as Buggappa, a resident of Haligera village of Yadgir district. He was later rushed to a hospital and is under treatment. No police complaint has been registered so far.

Yadgir is one of the most backward districts of the state and is new to the social media craze.

Buggappa had recorded many videos in TikTok and uploaded them on his social media accounts. One of the videos was seen by his girlfriend’s family, who were until then unaware of their relationship since the girl reportedly wanted to keep it under wraps.

After the video on TikTok, the girl’s family confronted Buggappa, tied him to a tree, and assaulted him. The girl also claimed she was unaware that Buggappa had been recording a TikTok video.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram