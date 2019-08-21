19-year-old in Karnataka Thrashed by Girlfriend's Family for Recording TikTok Videos With Her
The man was identified as Buggappa, a resident of Haligera village of Yadgir district. He was later rushed to hospital and is under treatment. No police complaint has been registered so far.
Yadgir: A 19-year-old man hailing from Yadgir district in Karnataka was beaten up black and blue by his girlfriend and her family on Wednesday for allegedly recording TikTok videos with her.
A clip filmed by locals, which has since been doing the rounds on social media, shows the man tied up to a tree and being thrashed by the mob. The girl is seen repeatedly slapping him with her sandals while the man’s mother attempts to stop the mob.
Yadgir is one of the most backward districts of the state and is new to the social media craze.
Buggappa had recorded many videos in TikTok and uploaded them on his social media accounts. One of the videos was seen by his girlfriend’s family, who were until then unaware of their relationship since the girl reportedly wanted to keep it under wraps.
After the video on TikTok, the girl’s family confronted Buggappa, tied him to a tree, and assaulted him. The girl also claimed she was unaware that Buggappa had been recording a TikTok video.
