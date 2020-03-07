Take the pledge to vote

19-year-old Indian Killed, Another Injured in Dubai Accident

Muhammed Savad, who hailed from Mallappuram in Kerala, was in the passenger seat when the accident took place and died on the spot.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Dubai: A 19-year-old Indian national has been killed and another injured in a road accident in Dubai after their vehicle hit a stationery truck, according to a media report.

A Dubai Police official told Gulf News that the accident happened around 5:27am on Friday on the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The van, in which they were travelling, hit the stationery truck and the passenger in the van was killed.

Muhammed Savad, who hailed from Mallappuram in Kerala, was in the passenger seat when the accident took place and died on the spot, the Gulf News reported.

Mohamed Abdul Bari, 42, who was driving, was injured. He also belongs from Kerala. He has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai, the report added.

The two, who were from Abu Dhabi, had come in a van to Dubai to buy fish which they supplied to groceries. The accident happened when they were on their way back to the capital, the report said.

