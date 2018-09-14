GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
19-Year-Old Who Topped Class 12 Exam Kidnapped, Gangraped in Haryana's Mahendergarh

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Rewari: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four to five people at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, police said on Thursday.

She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said. She was on her way to a coaching centre when she was kidnapped and dragged to a field, where they raped her. The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina.

According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction.

The woman, who hails from a village here, topped the Class 12 exams a few years ago.

Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.
