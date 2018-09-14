English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-Year-Old Who Topped Class 12 Exam Kidnapped, Gangraped in Haryana's Mahendergarh
The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Rewari: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four to five people at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, police said on Thursday.
She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said. She was on her way to a coaching centre when she was kidnapped and dragged to a field, where they raped her. The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina.
According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction.
The woman, who hails from a village here, topped the Class 12 exams a few years ago.
Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.
09132349
She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said. She was on her way to a coaching centre when she was kidnapped and dragged to a field, where they raped her. The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina.
According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction.
The woman, who hails from a village here, topped the Class 12 exams a few years ago.
Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.
09132349
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Usain Bolt Just Proved that He Can Win Every Race — on Land or in Space
- Mohammad Kaif has an Epic Reply to a Troll Who Asked Him Whether He is Related to Katrina
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...