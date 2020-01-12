19-year-old Man Arrested for Killing Drug Addict Brother in Delhi
Nitin and Chander Pal (56) confessed to their crime after sustained interrogation, police said, adding that a country made revolver used in the crime was recovered from their possession.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother who was a drug addict in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police said on Saturday.
The accused's father too was arrested for helping in disposing of the body of his elder son, they said.
On January 4 at around 1 pm, police received information that the body of the victim identified as Deepak was lying in a vacant plot in SBS colony.
The family of the victim was not cooperating with the police and their behaviour was found to be suspicious.
"During interrogation, Nitin and Chander Pal confessed their crime. Nitin admitted that he had shot his brother and Pal helped him in disposing of the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.
On the day incident, Deepak had demanded ganja from Nitin but was rebuked. In a fit of rage, the victim took out a country made revolver and threatened to shoot his younger brother, police said.
A scuffle ensured and Nitin managed to snatch the weapon from Deepak and shot him in the chest from a very close range, they said.
