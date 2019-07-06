Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

19-year-old Man Arrested for Robbing Cabbie, Opening Fire at TV Crew in Delhi

A sophisticated automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the man's possession.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
19-year-old Man Arrested for Robbing Cabbie, Opening Fire at TV Crew in Delhi
Representational image
Loading...

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver last month after firing at him on National Highway 24 near Khichripur here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sabir, was also involved in opening fire at a news channel crew in south Delhi last month, they said.

A cab driver filed a complaint alleging that he was going to Ghaziabad from the IGI airport on June 5 around 2.30 am when two bike-borne men intercepted him on NH 24 near Khichripur and signalled him to stop the car, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

When the cab driver did not stop the vehicle, the pillion rider fired at him, police said.

The bullet hit the complainant in the left knee, following which he stopped the car and the accused robbed him of his mobile phone and cash, they said.

On June 9, another complainant reported that he was accosted by two men when they were going on Barapulla flyover towards INA market by the cab with his crew and driver.

When they reached near Suchna Bhawan, the duo came on a bike and the rider showed a pistol to the driver and signalled him to stop the car, police said.

When the driver did not stop the car, the motorcycle rider fired three shots at their cab. The crew, however, managed to escape from the spot, he said.

With the help of CCTV footage, Tayyab and Shahid were arrested earlier and on their instance, Sabir was also held on Friday, Ranjan said.

A sophisticated automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The bike and the gun which were used in the alleged attack on the TV news crew were recovered from Sabir, a senior police officer said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram