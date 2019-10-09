19-year-old Man Dies After Tree Falls on Him During Downpour in Maharashtra
The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop.
Representative Image.
Thane: A 19-year-old pedestrian died and another injured after a roadside tree fell on them during downpour here in Maharashtra, a municipal corporation official said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop. While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, Jaiswal is recuperating at hospital, according to the official.
He said at least a dozen trees fell within the city limits due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, but no report of injuries to anyone are received.
