Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

19-year-old Man Dies After Tree Falls on Him During Downpour in Maharashtra

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
19-year-old Man Dies After Tree Falls on Him During Downpour in Maharashtra
Representative Image.

Thane: A 19-year-old pedestrian died and another injured after a roadside tree fell on them during downpour here in Maharashtra, a municipal corporation official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop. While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, Jaiswal is recuperating at hospital, according to the official.

He said at least a dozen trees fell within the city limits due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, but no report of injuries to anyone are received.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram