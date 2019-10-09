19-year-old Man Dies After Tree Falls on Him During Downpour in Maharashtra

Thane: A 19-year-old pedestrian died and another injured after a roadside tree fell on them during downpour here in Maharashtra, a municipal corporation official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop. While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, Jaiswal is recuperating at hospital, according to the official.

He said at least a dozen trees fell within the city limits due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, but no report of injuries to anyone are received.

